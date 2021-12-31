Chris Tucker quit 'Friday' for religious reasons

Ice Cube on Wednesday revealed that Chris Tucker refused to reprise his role in "Friday" for religious reasons.
When one of his fans said , "I thought I had Chris Tucker quit over money," Ice Cube responded, saying "We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore."
Chris Tucker was approached for comments on Ice Cube's remarks by media outlets but his reps did not respond.
The duo's 1995 comedy was a hit, spawning two sequels: 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next.
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney along with their newborn son Malcom, prepare traditional dinner on New Year’s Eve
The video has received over 11 million views only on the official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Johnson said she and Martin like to keep their relationship away from the media glare
Khloe Kardashian said, “These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter, and kinder.”
‘I’m a having a little bit of a hard time at the moment with social media,’ said Shawn Mendes
Shilpa Shetty marked her acting comeback with film ‘Hungama 2’ in 2021