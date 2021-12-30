BTS ARMY celebrate V’s birthday with special tribute on Burj Khalifa

K-pop music sensation band, BTS is named among the biggest bands in the world. The septet is popularly known for having massive fan following across the globe.

On the occasion of BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V’s 26th birthday, band fans aka ARMYs all over the world, organized a special tribute on Thursday.

To celebrate his birthday, fans lit up the tallest tower in the world, Burj Khalifa with pictures of the singer in his honour. The extravagant surprise was organised by a fan club called CHINA Baidu Vbar, who has a Twitter handle by the name @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_.

In videos shared by ARMYs in Dubai, Burj Khalifa was covered with pictures of the singer as a three-minute ad was played with the song Inner Child, sung by V for Map of the Soul: 7, in the background.

This is the second time, V has received the honour to be featured on Dubai's iconic tower. Last year, on his 25th birthday, a fan-club had arranged a similar event and his pictures were played on the building, with the song Winter Bear playing in the background.

V, like his fellow band members, is on a break right now. Earlier this month, after it was announced that the group is taking time off, V along with his family travelled to Hawaii for a holiday.