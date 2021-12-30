Kanye West plans to 'teardown' house in front Kim Kardashian

 
Kanye West bought new house only for the location, says insider

By Web Desk
December 30, 2021
Kanye West has plans to rebuild his new house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

After investing $4.5 million on his new house, West is on to investing a whopping amount so that his kids can come live with him as per PEOPLE.

"Kanye’s new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location,” a source told the outlet. “It’s near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP."

Another source tells The Post, the rapper needed to stay close to his kids to suffice his co-parenting duties with Kardashian.

"It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat," added the insider.