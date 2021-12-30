Wearing face mask outdoors is mandatory in Paris

PARIS: Wearing face masks outdoors will become compulsory again in Paris this week in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, French police said on Wednesday.
The mandate will apply from Friday to everyone over 11 except those inside vehicles, cyclists, users of two-wheeled transport like scooters and those doing sport, Paris police HQ said in a statement.
France on Wednesday reported a new record-high daily Covid-19 case total of 208,000 as Omicron drives infections up after Christmas.
"I wouldn't call Omicron a wave anymore... I would call it a tidal wave," said French Health Minister Olivier Veran.
The government has announced new restrictions including an extension on the closure of nightclubs and encouraging more remote working.
But it has so far shied away from mass closures or lockdowns seen in other EU countries such as the Netherlands.
