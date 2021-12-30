Hugh Jackman announces he has tested positive for covid-19

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman recently took to social media to unveil that he has tested positive for covid-19.
The actor announced the news over on Instagram with a short video announcement as well as a caption.
It read, “I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year.”
In the video the actor could also be heard saying, “Hey good morning, I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning, for covid.”
The actor even assured fans of his current health and admitted, “My symptoms are like a cold I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose.”
“But I’m fine and I’m just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared I’ll be back on stage heading to River City.”
He concluded the note with a season greeting for fans and added, “So just wanted you to hear it from me, please stay safe, be healthy, be kind.”
