Travis Scott loses out on Dior collab over Astroworld tragedy

French fashion house Dior on Tuesday announced that they are 'postponing' their collab with Travis Scott

Travis Scott’s post-Astroworld tragedy woes continue to grow as the rapper has now lost his Cactus Jack collab with French fashion house Dior, reported Variety.

The announcement came in an official statement from Dior issued to WWD on Tuesday.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” said the French company.

The partnership between Scott’s Cactus Jack creative house and Dior was first announced earlier in June, complete with a fashion show in Paris exhibiting pieces from the capsule collection which was scheduled to be made available for purchase a year later.

Dior’s pull back comes as Scott struggles with more than 140 lawsuits following the November 5 tragedy. Other major collaborators, including Nike and McDonald’s, have also distanced themselves from him.