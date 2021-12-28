Jared Leto, Matthew McConaughey remember late Jean-Marc Vallée

Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey on Monday mourned director Jean-Marc Vallée after he passed away suddenly on Sunday at his cabin in Quebec City.
McConaughey and Leto, both of whom bagged Oscars for their roles in Vallée's 2013 hit Dallas Buyers Club, took to Instagram to mourn the Canadian filmmaker.
“With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver," McConaughey, 52, said on his Instagram story.
"He didn't romanticize life so much as he saw life romantic — from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye,” he added.
Leto, on the other hand, wrote, “A filmmaking force and a true artist who changed my life with a beautiful movie called Dallas Buyers Club. Much love to everyone who knew him. Life is precious.”
Film tells the story of how Canedy’s fiancé US Army First Sergeant Charles King was killed during the Iraq war
BTS’ V lauds fans’ efforts ahead of his 26th birthday by marking surprise visits
This statement of the 'Insecure' star comes after she started her own record label
Prince William and Kate’s children follow a tradition that is in line with their family's German heritage
After a public proposal, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony in 2019
The 95-year-old monarch struggled a great deal alone, but had her family members around