Jared Leto, Matthew McConaughey remember late Jean-Marc Vallée

Leto and McConaughey's 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée passed away on Sunday

Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey on Monday mourned director Jean-Marc Vallée after he passed away suddenly on Sunday at his cabin in Quebec City.

McConaughey and Leto, both of whom bagged Oscars for their roles in Vallée's 2013 hit Dallas Buyers Club, took to Instagram to mourn the Canadian filmmaker.

“With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver," McConaughey, 52, said on his Instagram story.

"He didn't romanticize life so much as he saw life romantic — from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye,” he added.

Leto, on the other hand, wrote, “A filmmaking force and a true artist who changed my life with a beautiful movie called Dallas Buyers Club. Much love to everyone who knew him. Life is precious.”



