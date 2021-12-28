Rana Shamim says he was alone while notarising his affidavit in London

Former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Rubbishing Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry’s statement about his affidavit, former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim Tuesday said that he was alone while notarising his affidavit in London.

On December 26, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that Rana Shamim had gotten his affidavit— in which he accused former CJP Mian Saqib Nisar of collusion to deny bails to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz before the general elections 2018— notarised in the presence of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at his office.

Rana Shamim made these remarks while talking to journalists upon arrival at the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He will appear before the court in a contempt case against him and others pertaining to the publication of the affidavit.

Rana Shamim’s original affidavit is likely to be read out in the IHC court today.



'Rana Shamim got his affidavit notarised at Nawaz’s office'



Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had said that former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim had gotten his affidavit notarised in the presence of Nawaz Sharif.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry had shared a newspaper clipping and said new revelations proved once again that the Sharif family worked like a Sicilian mafia.

He had said that the report exposed the Sharif family’s expertise in blackmailing institutions, including the judiciary, like a “mafia”

As per the report shared by the minister, “Rana Shamim, former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan took the oath and signed an affidavit in the office of none other than Mian Nawaz Sharif, trying to incriminate former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and honorable sitting judge of the Islamabad High Court.”

