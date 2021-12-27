Salman Khan’s first salary will surprise his millions of fans

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who made his film debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988, is celebrating his 56th birthday today.



Fans and friends have flooded the social media with sweet wishes for the actor, who has been ruling the Bollywood for over 30 years.

Salman Khan is currently among the highest paid actors and his fortune is in crores. He owns properties worth millions besides a clothing brand, Being Human, which is quite popular.

He also recently gifted a Rs 3 crore Range Rover to his co-star Katrina Kaif on his wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

However, once in an interview, the Dabangg actor had disclosed his first earning and it was less than one hundred rupees.

Khan had said that his first salary was only Rs 75.

He had also disclosed that he was paid Rs 31,000 for his first hit film Maine Pyar Kiya.