Hugh Jackman’s Broadway understudies speech breaks internet: watch

Hugh Jackman’s speech is breaking the internet as the actor paid tribute to the understudies and ‘swings’, closing out a Broadway performance on Thursday night.

The Logan actor took stepped on the theatre stage to win over hearts amidst the news of his classical musical Music Man co-star Suttin Foster, getting tested positive for covid-19.

In the video making rounds on web, the Wolverine actor is seen saying, “(A swing) covers up to 10 roles. Kathy, when she turned up for work at 12 o’clock, could’ve played any of eight roles.”

“She found out at 12 noon today, and at 1 o’clock, she had her very first rehearsal as Marian Paroo,” Jackman explained.

Lauding the remarkable efforts of the professionals, The Greatest Showman star added, “So to all of these people here, the swings — and I’m emotional because it humbles me — their courage, their brilliance, their dedication, their talent. "

"The swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway,” he expressed.

“Take it from me: real superheroes do not wear capes!” the Australian native added.



