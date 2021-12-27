Shaukat Tarin takes oath as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Days after being elected as Senator, Shaukat Tarin took oath as a federal minister today.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to Shaukat Tarin during a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad also attended by the federal minister and senior officials.

On December 20, Shaukat Tarin was elected as a senator in the by-election for a general seat of the Senate, days before the mini-budget.

Tarin had bagged 87 votes, while according to KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, four votes were rejected, while five lawmakers did not partake in the elections.

The seat had fallen vacant last month after PTI’s Ayub Afridi resigned from the Senate to make way for Tarin.

It was important for Tarin to get elected as a senator as according to the rules, only lawmakers can present the budget in the Parliament.



Meanwhile, Federal Information Fawad Chaudhry has felicitated Shaukat Tarin on taking oath as federal minister.

In a statement on Monday, he said Shaukat Tarin's efforts are commendable for stabilising the economy, poverty alleviation and promotion of the construction industry in the country under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister expressed the confidence that Shaukat Tarin will play an important role in the economic progress of the country. He said the business community has expectations from Shaukat Tarin.