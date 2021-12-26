Demi Lovato wows fans with a bold buzz haircut ahead of Christmas

Demi Lovato has been flaunting their beauty with different hairstyles and most recently the pop star left their fans awe-struck with an edgy look.
Unveiling their recent major fashion moment, the 29-year-old singer dropped a couple of their selfies on Instagram Story and a short video on the feed.
The photographs shared a sneak peek into their bold buzz cut just before Christmas.
Meanwhile, Lovato also wished 'Merry Christmas' to their fans.
The Heart Attack hit-maker in December made a big announcement of them becoming ‘California sober – a term used to .
However, the Camp Rock alum did emphasized that they opt to only eliminate ‘life-threatening’ drugs and will continue to occasionally use marijuana.
During her interview with CBS Sunday Morning earlier this year, the Stone Cold song-maker expressed, “I’ve learned that it doesn’t work for me to say that I’m never going to do this again.”
“Recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. You shouldn’t be forced to get sober if you’re not ready. You shouldn’t get sober for other people. You have to do it for yourself,” they explained.
Experts weigh in on Carole Middleton’s secret tactic to eliminate anxiety
Kate Middleton reaches out to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with her Christmas carol performance
Queen Elizabeth recalls the final moments she shared with Prince Philip
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari have already been planning a grand wedding celebration
Queen paid touching tribute to Prince Philip in her Christmas speech
Kim gives no place to her estranged husband Kanye West in her family holiday pictures