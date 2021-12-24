Iqra Aziz's son Kabir is now on Instagram: See debut photo

Actor Iqra Aziz has made son Kabir's Instagram account to document sweet moments with her little one.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat star's 5-months-old munchkin now has his own social media handle so fans can see all of his future photos on the platform.

Soon after dropping the tot's first photo on her photo-sharing app , Iqra turned to her Instagram Stories to share Kabir's profile with fans.

"Official account of Kabir," captioned Iqra on the photo.

Kabir's first photo on his official account features the baby himself wrapped in a green cloth in a cane basket while his account bio goes by "Apne Amma Abba Ka Beta."

Take a look:



