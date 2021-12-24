Travis Scott spreads holiday cheer in wake of Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott is handing out more than 2,000 toys during the holiday season in his hometown of Houston

Travis Scott is handing out more than 2,000 toys during the holiday season in his hometown of Houston, Texas, where tragedy struck in November at his Astroworld concert, leaving 10 dead.

The Sicko Mode rapper is reportedly working with his Cactus Jack Foundation to distribute toys to kids from struggling families in an effort to spread some holiday cheer and seemingly recuperate from an especially hard year himself.

According to TMZ, the gifts are to be delivered to six Houston Housing Authority complexes before Christmas, with pictures from one of the centers showing families already picking up toys like golf sets, dolls, pianos, scooters etc.

Scott is currently facing lawsuits running upwards of $2 billion from victims of the Astroworld tragedy, where a crowd surge at his November 5 concert in Houston left countless injured and 10 dead, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount.