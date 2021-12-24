Prince Harry ‘fooling himself’ as eco travel firm closes fiscal with £12k

Prince Harry’s closing balance for Travalyst Limited, at the end of the fiscal, has been called into question by royal commentators.
This call-out has been issued by Royally Blunt’s Twitter page and comes shortly after it was revealed that Travalyst Limited, ended the fiscal year with an account of £11,538.
There is £106,537 cash in total, with almost £241,433 that is available at hand for the prince. But he owes nearly £336,432 as debt payoffs to creditors.
In response to these findings, the Twitter page hit back at the royal with a claim that read, “Oh but of course! We weren’t expecting anything more from Travalyst. He says it’s ‘Travel’ + ‘Catalyst’, I say it's 'Travel + A list.”
They also went on to suggest that Prince Harry “#6 needs to stop fooling himself, drop the sustainable since he can't hack it, buy a couple of private jets & rent it out to A-list celebrities.”
Camila Cabello belts a heartstring-tugging and emotional performance of I'll Be Home for Christmas
Lilibet's first photo delights fans
Victoria Beckham gives fans an insight into her family's Christmas preparations
Alexi Lubomirski took the family's picture in the summer
Britney Spears addresses the importance of becoming ‘my own cheerleader’
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun are reportedly ‘getting serious’ for their comeback amid plans for a musical comeback