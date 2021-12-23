Jada Pinkett recalls her rib-tickling colonoscopy antics alongside her children

Jada Pinkett recently reminisced over her rib-tickling colonoscopy antics in a reaction video.



The clip shared to Facebook includes Pinkett talking at length about her “relaxing” colonoscopy procedure despite the fact that “sticking cameras” there tends to be “a little cumbersome, you know.”



While explaining it all, amid the hilarious giggles of her son Jaden, Pinkett claimed, "For a moment I have a bit of a panic when I first started. I was just like I got scared but I just want people to know that it was very easeful process. I feel good. I feel extra good because I'm on the other side."

For those unversed, Pinkett is following in the footsteps of her husband Will Smitth with her decision to follow through with the colonoscopy since his one flagged a precancerous polyp long before it became serious.

