Adele becomes first female singer to have a record on The Billboard 200 for a decade

Adele continues to set-up records with her songs as she just bagged the title of the first female singer to have her record on The Billboard 200 for a decade.

The Hello hit-maker achieved the honour with her 2011 release 21 that has managed to stay on the charts for 520 weeks.

The 33-year-old singer left everyone stunned when she launched her sophomore set that became the best-selling album for two years.

More than four million copies of the album were sold making it an iconic one as no other artist made it happen after Michel Jackson in 1983 and 1984.

The singer has been turning all heads around lately with her latest album 30 which recently secured the number one spot for four consecutive weeks.

