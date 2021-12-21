‘Tashan’: Sara Ali Khan heaps praises on Kareena Kapoor for her performance 

Sara Ali Khan is praising Kareena Kapoor’s performance on Chhaliya Chhaliya song which also starred Akshay Kumar and dad Saif Ali Khan in the movie Tashan.
It all happened when the Atrangi Re actor was interviewed by RJ Siddharth Kannan where she was asked about her favorite moment from Saif-Akshay’ film.
The 26-year-old actor said that she thoroughly enjoyed the movie but her ‘takeaway was Kareena Kapoor.
“The most recent, which is probably what I remember best, is maybe Tashan. I enjoyed Tashan a lot, even though Kareena in Chhaliya Chhaliya was my takeaway. Shouldn’t say that about a co-actor or your father, so I don’t know,” she stated.
Currently, Sara is gearing up for the release of Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai.
