Prince William and Kate Middleton recreate memory of their royal wedding

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have recreated the cutest memory of their royal wedding at a recent Christmas carol concert.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were surrounded by reminders of their royal wedding at the Christmas carol concert on December 8.



Kate and William's latest romantic gesture attracted massive likes and hearts as they recreated their iconic wedding memory.

In the clip, as Ellie Goulding performs a rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Kate and William share a sweet smile.

Some social media users have shared the lovely moment by collaging it with the wedding clip.

Surprisingly, not only was the concert held at Westminster Abbey, where the couple exchanged their wedding vows in 2011, but Goulding was the voice behind their first dance as husband and wife.

Kate Middleton's fans were over the moon to have such beautiful gesture from the 'Queen in waiting' as the Duchess's smile is everything to them.

