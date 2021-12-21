Jennifer Garner's fans slam Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner's fans believe Ben Affleck made controversial comments about their beloved actress to prove his loyalty and love to Jennifer Lopez with whom he's dating.



The Batman star has recently sparked fury with his comments about ex-wife Jennifer Garner in an interview, saying he felt "trapped" in his marriage to Garner which drove him to drink alcohol.

Jennifer Lopez has also added fuel to the flames as she denied rumours that she is angry at boyfriend Ben Affleck for comments he made about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



The singer's response has, somehow, added to the anger of Garner's fans as they were expecting that Lopez would slam the Argo director over his unnecessary adventure.

Lopez told People that she is not bothered by the comments her boyfriend made about being "trapped" in his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

"This story is simply not true," she added. "It is not how I feel. I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."

Garner and Affleck were married for 10 years and called it quits in 2018. Affleck was engaged to Lopez before he married Garner and went on to have three children with her.

Ben Affleck made headlines last week due to his comments about his battle with alcoholism and his divorce from Garner, the mother of his three children.

The actor later tried to clarify his comments in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel saying: "[It] made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy." Adding, "I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."