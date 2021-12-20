‘Riverdale’ actor Casey Cott ties the knot, see pictures

Cott wed his longtime girlfriend Nichola Basara in Whistler, Canada, on Saturday

Casey Cott, popular as Kevin Keller on Riverdale, wed his longtime girlfriend Nichola Basara in Whistler, Canada, on Saturday with his close friends and co-stars in attendance.

Cott made for a dapper groom in a classic tuxedo for his big day while his bride, Basara opted for a white bridal gown with an open back with her brunette locks tied up.

Many of Cott’s Riverdale co-stars made it to event in Canada despite rising COVID-19 concerns, including KJ Apa, Charles Melton, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, Vanessa Morgan among others.

Apa’s partner, Clara Berry, who recently welcomed the couple’s first child in September, was also present at Cott’s wedding.

Cott has yet to make his wedding Instagram official.