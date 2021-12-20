From Atif Aslam to Abida Parveen: Coke Studio season 14 artist line-up revealed!

Coke Studio season 14 promises a variety of talent!

The much-awaited music show, that manages to leave fans swooning every year, has announced its artist line-up this year with the hope to cater to young and old generations.

In a press release, VP Coca Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan Fahad Ashraf said: “The Coke Studio platform has evolved this season. Whereas the values are the same but we are now leaning into the future by including the GenZ sound very deliberately. It is about time that we sync our cords with what the youngsters what. Nostalgia has its place in Season 14 but so does the firepower of a sound never been heard before.”

With that, the performers for the year are:

Abdullah Siddiqui

Abida Parveen

Ali Sethi

Ameer Baksh

Arooj Aftab

Asfar Hussain

Atif Aslam

Butt Brothers

Eva B

Faisal Kapadia

Faris Shafi

Hasan Raheem

Justin Bibis

Kaifi Khalil

Karakoram

Lahore Jazz Ensemble

Meesha Shafi

Momina Mustehsan

Naseebo Lal

Quratulain Baloch

Shaegill, Soch

Talal Qureshi

Talha Anjum

Wahab Bugti

Young Stunners

Zain Zohaib Qawwals.