From Atif Aslam to Abida Parveen: Coke Studio season 14 artist line-up revealed!

Coke Studio season 14 promises a variety of talent!
The much-awaited music show, that manages to leave fans swooning every year, has announced its artist line-up this year with the hope to cater to young and old generations.
In a press release, VP Coca Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan Fahad Ashraf said: “The Coke Studio platform has evolved this season. Whereas the values are the same but we are now leaning into the future by including the GenZ sound very deliberately. It is about time that we sync our cords with what the youngsters what. Nostalgia has its place in Season 14 but so does the firepower of a sound never been heard before.”
With that, the performers for the year are:
Abdullah Siddiqui
Abida Parveen
Ali Sethi
Ameer Baksh
Arooj Aftab
Asfar Hussain
Atif Aslam
Butt Brothers
Eva B
Faisal Kapadia
Faris Shafi
Hasan Raheem
Justin Bibis
Kaifi Khalil
Karakoram
Lahore Jazz Ensemble
Meesha Shafi
Momina Mustehsan
Naseebo Lal
Quratulain Baloch
Shaegill, Soch
Talal Qureshi
Talha Anjum
Wahab Bugti
Young Stunners
Zain Zohaib Qawwals.
