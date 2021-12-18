Hilaria Baldwin tells paparazzi to ‘have some humanity’ for Alec Baldwin amid investigation

Hilaria Baldwin claps back at paparazzi and “those of you who pay for it” to stop traumatizing Alec Baldwin.

The actor’s wife shared her personal thoughts in a series of Instagram stories.

The first post was a video that showcased off the abuse of personal space Alec has been suffering through and contained a caption that read, “These people rae trying to taunt Alec. This is not good for ptsd. I’m sure that comes as no surprise when you see this. I get you guys want to make money…but this is disgusting. And those of you who pay for these photos--”

The second post was a continuation of the caption and it read, “Stay away from him. Stop it right now. Have some humanity. Stop thinking about money and attention.”

“Let the investigation do its process and it will play out. You don’t need to come and traumatize him more every single step of the way. This is my family and I will protect them until the end.”

The third post included a video where a person was asking about the search warrant that has been issued but Hilaria pointed out how “This is not helpful. These are not good questions.”

She also added, “This is how they are trying to make ‘news’ aka money and attention for their business. They stand out here and harass until we break News outlets send them. These are ‘freelances’ sent on a joy…so both can wash their hands from each other and claim independence”.



