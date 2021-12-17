 
Friday December 17, 2021
'The Duchess at 40': Royal magazine cover features Kate Middleton

By Web Desk
December 17, 2021
A popular royal magazine is luring royal fans into buying its  January 2022 issue that features Kate Middleton  on the cover. 

According to the magazine, the cover story is  titled "Catherine The Duchess At 40" 

The magazine, which didn't give much details regarding the story of Kate Middleton, is famous for giving colourful insight into the lives of the royal families of the world.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, would celebrate her 40th birthday on January 9th, 2022.

Kate Middleton is the wife of Prince William, the second-in-line to the British throne.