Megan Thee Stallion to produce TV series in new deal with Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion and Netflix have signed an exclusive deal for content production on the streaming giant.
In a first-look agreement, the three-time Grammy winner is expected to produce music, television series and other content for the company.
“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix, said in a statement. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”
Speaking about her feelings after craking the big deal, Megan touched upon her passion for storytelling.
“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan offered in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”
