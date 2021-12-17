Peloton pulls viral Chris Noth ad following sexual assault allegations

Noth has been accused by two women of sexually assaulting them in 2004 and 2015

Exercise bike company Peloton on Thursday removed a social media ad it had released earlier this week featuring Chris Noth’s character Mr. Big from And Just Like That following sexual assault allegations against the actor.

It said in a statement it was previously unaware of the accusations against Noth and said that “every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously.”

Noth himself has issued a statement in response to the Hollywood Reporter story in which two women, using pseudonyms, described sexual incidents with him in Los Angeles and New York in 2004 and 2015.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual,” Noth said in the statement.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” he added.

In And Just Like That, a reboot of Sex and the City, which premiered on HBO Max last week, the first episode finds Mr. Big happily married to Bradshaw but dying of a heart attack while exercising on a Peloton bike. - Reuters