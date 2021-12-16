Kiara Advani becomes first female brand ambassador for luxury car Audi

Indian star Kiara Adani is currently on cloud nine after giving back to back hits to Bollywood. The diva has added another feather to her cap by becoming the first female ambassador of the luxury car Audi India.

The Shershaah actress has joined the list of Bollywood celebrities to own the luxury Sedan

The news was announced by the German luxury carmaker via Twitter, noting that they were delighted to collaborate with the actress for the latest promotions.

Taking to the Instagram on Wednesday, the official handle of Audi India made the announcement and wrote, "Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience. #FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L."

The announcement was shared along two pictures of the Kabir Singh actress posing with the brand new Audi car.

On the work front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. She will be also seen in comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.