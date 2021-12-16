Ben Affleck 'did his best' to mend marriage with Jennifer Garner: 'I knew she was a good mom'

Ben Affleck is reflecting on tough moments from his divorce with Jennifer Garner.
Speaking on The Howard Stern Show in a recent interview, Affleck revealed that he did not bother about the future of his children since he knew Garner is a wonderful mother.
"We did it amicably. We did our best. Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over the custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes," he recalled of the divorce process. "But fundamentally it was always underpinned with a respect," shared Affleck.
"I knew she was a good mom. I always hoped that she knew that I was a good dad; I knew I was," continued Affleck. "I had to get sober, and I knew that too and I acknowledged that."
Affleck also touched upon how his relationship with Garner was irremediably broken.
"We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried, because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage," he said.
Nick Cannon sheds some light on baby Zen’s heartbreaking last days on Earth
Katy Perry shares insights into some of daughter Daisy Dove Bloom’s adorable features
Prince Harry reportedly erupted on Prince William in a fury for questioning his love, relationship with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle aiming to maximize brand reach in a last ditch effort by splitting
Jennifer Lopez is angry at Ben Affleck for bashing Jennifer Garner in a public interview
Prince William’s desires to move to the US before Prince Harry has been brought to light