Pak vs WI: Pakistan hands 173-run target to Windies

KARACHI: Pakistan has handed West Indies a 173-run target after a loss of eight wickets in the second T20 International on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Karachi.
West Indies bowlers were able to pick up quick wickets after they dismissed skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman in the first few overs.
Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan scored 38 runs with the help of five boundaries, while Iftikhar Ahmed and Haider Ali managed to score over 30 runs reach.
Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss for the second of three T20 Internationals against a COVID-hit West Indies team.
The last of the T20 matches will be held on Thursday, December 16, in Karachi.
On Monday, a dominating Pakistani side thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in the first fixture of the three-match T20 series.
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.
