Kareena Kapoor hopeful to recover from Covid-19 soon: See post

Kareena Kapoor, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday, December 13, updated her fans about her health condition.
The Jab We Met actor assured her fans and well-wishers that she is Okay and requested those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest.
The Heroine star took to Instagram and posted a note for her fans.
"I have tested positive for [Covid-19]. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon”, Kareena wrote.
Check out her post below:
Earlier, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) extended a statement that read, “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19.”
