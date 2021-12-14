Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack at Pak-Iran border

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in the wee hours on Tuesday after a group of terrorists attacked a check post along the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan’s Abdoi sector, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
According to the military’s media wing, "During the heavy exchange of fire, Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed r/o (resident of) Nushki embraced martyrdom fighting valiantly."
The ISPR said that the Pakistan Army inflicted losses on the militants, who fled from the area after the attack.
"Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," reads the ISPR statement.
Last month, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an operation to stop externally sponsored terrorists.
The militants had opened fire onto a check post of security forces in Tump, Balochistan, the ISPR had disclosed.
During the engagement, however, the ISPR statement read, two soldiers, sepoy Naseeb Ullah, a resident of Kharan, and sepoy Insha Allah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, had sacrificed their lives fighting bravely.
