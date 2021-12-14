Prince Harry, Meghan Markle choosing Hollywood ‘ride-or-dies’ over royals for Christmas: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have rejected yet another royal Christmas invitation in favor of having a Hollywood Christmas bash alongside pals that truly have “been by their side through thick and thin this year.”

News of this plan has been brought forward by a royal source close to OK! Magazine and according to their findings, the couple is more fixated on wanting to “nest and make some home-cooked meals” during the Holiday season.

The source also revealed that there is a large chance that Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40 will decide to entertain a number of Hollywood hotshots alongside Doria Regland.

The Sussex’s Christmas guest list reportedly includes stars like Katharine McPhee and David Foster.

The insider also went on to say, "They'll have some get-togethers with friends and colleagues who've been by their side through thick and thin this year.”

Even though Prince Harry intends to send "messages and gifts" to a few loved ones in England, there is still no place he’d rather by that with Meghan and his two kids Archie, 2 and Lilibet, 6 months.

The source also revealed that "They've done a ton of thoughtful shopping, and the toys, books and other treats from Santa are going to make the little ones very happy.”

However, "at the end of the day, all that matters to Harry is that they'll be together.”