Hailey Bieber and Justin enjoy romantic outing in London

The Canadian singer Justin Bieber enjoyed romantic outing with his supermodel wife Hailey Bieber while exploring London on Sunday.
The pop star enjoyed sightseeing trip with Hailey after his performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday night was interrupted by an excited fan.
The 27-old took to his Instagram page to share a series of loved up photos with Hailey as they walked around the capital. The star wrote alongside the post: "London Town wif my baby @haileybieber."
The singer looked loved up as he walked hand in hand with his wife and hid away with her for a cheeky snog in a red phone box.
Justin was one of the celebs to wow fans at the event which also featured Jesy Nelson performing for the first time since she left Little Mix last year. Hailey Bieber's hubby led the star studded line up as Coldplay and Lil Nas X were forced to pull out from the list.
North West scolded by Kim Kardashian for going a TikTok live without asking her permission
Queen Elizabeth's never-before-seen photo shared by Royal Family
Prince William's move to appear on Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk seemingly has put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in...
Abhishek Bachchan’s post is a collection of throwback images and stills from films
Prince William candidly looked back at some of his happy memories with Prince Harry
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh got nostalgic on 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's 20th anniversary