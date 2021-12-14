Hailey Bieber and Justin enjoy romantic outing in London

The Canadian singer Justin Bieber enjoyed romantic outing with his supermodel wife Hailey Bieber while exploring London on Sunday.

The pop star enjoyed sightseeing trip with Hailey after his performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday night was interrupted by an excited fan.

The 27-old took to his Instagram page to share a series of loved up photos with Hailey as they walked around the capital. The star wrote alongside the post: "London Town wif my baby @haileybieber."

The singer looked loved up as he walked hand in hand with his wife and hid away with her for a cheeky snog in a red phone box.

Justin was one of the celebs to wow fans at the event which also featured Jesy Nelson performing for the first time since she left Little Mix last year. Hailey Bieber's hubby led the star studded line up as Coldplay and Lil Nas X were forced to pull out from the list.