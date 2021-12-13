Watch: Harnaaz Sandhu’s final answer that won her Miss Universe 2021 crown

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Monday in a glamorous event held in Eilat, Israel.

The model, who represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, won the prestigious title for the country after 21 years.

The Punjab-based Harnaaz won the global beauty pageant as she beat Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane.

During the final question round, where the contestants were asked a poignant question, Sandhu, 21, was asked, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?"

Harnaaz had quite an inspiring answer to the question. "Well, I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourselves with others, and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide. I think this is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own [life]. I believe in myself and that's why I'm standing here today. Thank you," she said.

Watch the video.

Harnaaz became the third Indian model to win the title. Earlier, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta won the title in 1994 and 2000, respectively.