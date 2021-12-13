Ranveer Singh looks ripped, shows off his shredded abs: Pics

Ranveer Singh looks ripped, shows off shredded abs: Pics

Ranveer Singh often shares glimpses of his workout on social media. This time the actor shared breathtaking snaps of his ripped body on Instagram.

The 83 star posted two monochrome photos of himself from the gym.





In the caption, he wrote, "The Process is the Prize #mondaymotivation,"

The 36-year-old actor’s pictures immediately caught the attention of his fans and fellow celebrities. Varun Sharma, Mika Singh, and Manish Malhotra dropped fire emoticons in the comments and praised Ranveer's hardwork.

A fan commented, “Just what I needed to see “.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has kicked off promotions for 83 and is currently busy shooting his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.