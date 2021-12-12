Ahad Raza Mir wants to leave behind work, 'legacy' worth remembering

Ahad Raza Mir wants to leave behind acting 'legacy' worth remembering

Actor Ahad Raza Mir is discussing the impact of his work as an actor.

Speaking to the Eastern Eye in a recent interview, Ahad shared that he refrains from accepting every script that comes his way in the hope to define and challenge himself as an actor.

"You have to define yourself as an artist, so it’s not fair to yourself to just keep doing everything that comes your way. As much as you might love acting, you need to tell stories that inspire you and play challenging characters," said Ahad.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star went on to share what inspires him as an actor and the kind of roles he aspires to do in the future.

"I think it’s just anything that inspires me. I can usually tell by the first meeting, pitch or description of a story if it’s for me or not. I’m looking for things that I would like to watch and don’t think too much about anything else," he said. "I guess sometimes I think about if somebody else played this character, would I want to see that version or my interpretation. I also look for stories that mean something and people will remember. I think that’s the legacy we leave as artists. So, whatever is remembered is what I’d like to be part of," said Ahad.