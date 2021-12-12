Robert Pattinson gets snapped with Suki Waterhouse amid their dinner date

Robert Pattinson was joined by his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse as he stepped out for dinner on Friday night.

The Twilight star has kept his romance with Waterhouse off the limelight but the couple have been catching attention lately.

Most recent of their private cosy dates, the lovebirds were snapped looking delighted to receive a big boxed item from a friend in West Hollywood, reported DailyMail.

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Pattinsonphotos

The 35-year-old actor, dressed up in a black leather jacket, was gleaming with happiness as he flashed a bright smile.

The Batman star wore blue trousers, a simple pair of sneakers and a baseball cap.

Photo Credit:Twitter/Pattinsonphotos

As Pattinson helped his friend taking out the large box from his cars’ hood, the 29-year-old model looked lovely standing beside them.

She was seen wearing a long cardigan sweater and a black scarf wrapped around her neck.

Photo Credit:Twitter/Pattinsonphotos

Earlier this week, the couple was spotted taking a walk on the streets of New York as they looked lovely, holding each other’s hands.

Fans first started speculating about their relationship in 2018, months before they made their first public appearance together.



