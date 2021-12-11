Saira Banu remembers late husband Dilip Kumar on birth anniversary

Saira Banu, wife of the late Dilip Kumar, marked his 99th birth anniversary on Saturday

Veteran actress Saira Banu, wife of the late Dilip Kumar, marked his 99th birth anniversary on Saturday, December 11, by remembering her “lively and vibrant” husband of 55 years.

Talking to the Press Trust of India about Kumar, who passed away in July after a prolonged illness, Banu said that she wants his birthday to be “very quiet”.

“I will do the prayers, remember him and I want the day to be very quiet. I want to visit the Juhu garden (Juhu Qabrastan) where he is (buried),” she said.

Banu added that while it is a “terrible vacuum” to not have Kumar around, she believes he is still beside her and fondly remembered birthdays gone by.

“The house would be full of flowers, there were times when bouquets would be on all the floors, steps and everywhere in the house and we would not have enough room for it. It used to be that wonderful. He was so loved by people. He still is,” said Banu.

Banu also shared that she hasn’t been doing too well in the wake of Kumar’s death. “I am not too good. I am striving to make myself fitter. You can imagine it is a very difficult job. It is a terrible jolt. I really wonder how long it will take to recover or if I do recover,” she said.

“It is unimaginable for me to walk without him, you know, we have shared a life together. It’s been 55-56 years of togetherness,” she added.

The couple was married in 1966 and remained together till Kumar’s passing.