Diego Maradona's Hublot watch recovered from Indian thief

Indian man arrested for stealing Diego Maradona's Hublot watch.

NEW DEHLI: The Indian police have arrested a man and recovered a stolen Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer late Diego Maradona, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Saturday.

The accused, identified as Wazid Hussein, has been arrested and legal action is initiated against him, the chief minister added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the action was an act of international cooperation in which Assam Police coordinated with Dubai Police through Indian federal LEA to recover the heritage Hublot watch.

The limited edition Hublot watch signed by Maradona was allegedly stolen by the accused when he was working as a security guard for a company that was storing the late football player's belongings in Dubai.

He had fled to Assam earlier this year.

An Indian police official told the media that they carried out the operation after receiving secret information and apprehended the person from the house of his in-laws.

“We have also recovered a heritage Hublot watch from his possession. Our investigation is on."