'Momma's Love,' Olivia Wilde gets tattoos of her children's names

Popular American actress Olivia Wilde recently debuted two of her latest tattoos on her arms.

The House famed actress, 37, put on display the infinite love she has for her children as she inked their names on her arms.

Wilde is a proud mom to 5-year-old daughter Daisy and 7-year-old son Otis, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

Popular tattoo artist Dr. Woo took to her Instagram and revealed the new ink which Wilde got this time. The picture shows Otis' name on Wilde’s right arm and Daisy's name on her left, both in a delicate script font.

"Mommas love ," Dr. Woo captioned the beautiful monochrome picture.

Meanwhile, the Don’t Worry Darling director was spotted running errands in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The diva was papped wearing a black sweatshirt from her beau Harry Styles' cosmetic business. She sported a top, with the word ‘Pleasing’ across the chest in white letters and paired it with black leggings, black sneakers, and a canvas tote bag.