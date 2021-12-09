Fake photos from Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding go viral

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot today, December 9, in what’s rumoured to be a big, fat wedding ceremony with beefed up security measures in place.
However, that has not stopped fans from sharing alleged pictures from the wedding festivities leading up to their nuptials, with many sharing and resharing photos of the Katrina and Vicky that are, in fact, fake!
Here are all the fake pictures, as compiled from India Today, from the #VicKat wedding doing the rounds on social media.
The couple kicked off their wedding celebrations on December 7 with a mehendi ceremony and pictures of Katrina dancing away were shared online.
However, the photos are, in fact, from an ad that the diva did earlier!
Photos of Katrina dressed up as a bride from a jewellery ad also blew up on social media as part of the frenzy surrounding her wedding.
People didn’t stop at the bride and groom! A picture of the couple’s alleged wedding invite also went viral online, and it remains unproven whether it is the real thing or a doctored one.
