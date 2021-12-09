Zendaya opens up on her future plans as a director: “It excites me”

Zendaya, who recently became the youngest-ever Emmy winner, revealed that she wants to polish her skills as a director.

During her recent conversation with Interview, the Euphoria star got candid about her future plans.

She expressed, “I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist, as a person. So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that.”

The Dune actor also talked about working behind the camera as she shared, “The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not in it, I’m right there trying to learn. I go around and I ask our crew members.”

The aspiring film-maker shared that the wants to make motives that are just 'simple and beautiful'.

The 25-year-old actor said, “I don’t want it to be rooted in anything other than just a story about two people falling in love and that’s it. Something simple and beautiful, that leaves you happy and wanting to fall in love yourself.”

“I would love a coming-of-age story where awkward and funny things happen, just like when any other young person is trying to figure out who they are,” she added.