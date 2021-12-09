Selena Gomez almost ‘cried like a baby’ over her first Grammy nomination

Lyricist and songwriter Selena Gomez recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on the ‘emotional reaction’ she had over getting her first-ever Grammy nomination.

The singer got candid about it all during her candid interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There she started off by detailing her emotional train of thought during a candid chat with the interviewer and admitted that she ‘cried like a baby’ the moment she received news of her first-ever Grammy nomination.

There she was quoted saying, "I cried like a little baby. I was very excited. I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I'm very excited!"

Check it out below:



