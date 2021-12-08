Royal fans ecstatic after Prince William, Kate Middleton announce new film

Royal fans were ecstatic after Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed that they will be part of an exciting film for Christmas.

In an announcement by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Twitter, they revealed that they will be appearing at a carol service at Westminster Abbey.

They posted a photo revealing the Abbey to be lit up while a practising choir could be seen.

Above this, the Duke and Duchess wrote: "Rehearsals ahead of tonight’s #TogetherAtChristmas carol service."

Furthermore, the couple shared that this year's celebrations will be all about reflecting on the challenges that the country faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We will be reflecting on the extraordinary challenges we have faced in recent times and celebrating the acts of kindness that we have witnessed across the nation as communities pulled together to help each other."

Royal fans could not help but express their excitement on Twitter about the event.

"I’m sure it will be lovely. Westminster Abbey must be even more dazzling at night!" one user wrote.

"I think this is the most wonderful idea and am so looking forward to watching it," a second user chimed in.

"Can’t wait!" a third wrote.

"I can’t wait to see our royals arriving at Westminster Abbey tonight," another user expressed.