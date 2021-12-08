Prince Harry was thought to be Christmas tree salesman back by little boy

Prince Charles was thought to be Christmas tree salesman back by little boy

Prince Harry was once thought to be a Christmas tree salesman during his shopping spree with Meghan Markle.

The couple, that stepped out in California in 2020, shortly after they moved to the US bought their Christmas decorations at a store in Santa Barbara.

However, a young boy in the store mistook Harry for one of the staff selling the trees.

"The excited child ran through the trees to the duke and "asked if he worked here", shop salesman James Almaguer claimed.

James also revealed that Harry was a "chill lad" and Megan was "very kind".

Posting on Twitter, James wrote at the time: "Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas tree.

"It was anticlimactic, but a very, very interesting experience.

"We had our lot empty when they got there - their agent promoted them a good time to come instead of us shutting it down.

"There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is.

"They seem like very nice people honestly. Meghan sounds very kind and Harry sounded and acted like a chill lad honestly. I’m really glad they liked our trees. We got the best we could get. Very appreciative," he concluded.