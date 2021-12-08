NEW DEHLI: Top Indian military official General Bipin Rawat was in critical condition while 11 others were killed when an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter with 14 people on board crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, Indian media reported.



The three who have been rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to the hospital al Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district.



“Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat's staff and family members were on board the Mi-series chopper along with him when it crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu” according to ANI news agency.



The top Indian military official was on his way to Defence Staff College in Wellington from the IAF base in Sulur near Coimbatore.



Rawat is India's first CDS, a position that the Indian government established in 2019, and is seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Confirming the incident, the Indian Air Force said that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.