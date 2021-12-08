Sara Ali Khan vows to make her ‘Badi Amma’ always proud

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has promised to make her grandmother Sharmila Tagore always proud on her 77th birthday.



Sharing sweet photos with her ‘Badi Amma’, the Simmba actor extended love to Sharmila on her birthday with a heartfelt note.

She wrote “Happiest Birthday Badi Amma. I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support.”

“Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud. #grandmother #inspiration #graceful #beautiful #iconic,” Sara concluded.

Commenting on the post, Sara’s aunt Saba Pataudi said, “U make her VERY proud bia” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re, also starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

The film will be released on December 24.