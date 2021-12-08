Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'are very much a couple', reveals Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian has shared the truth about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship, revealing they are 'very much a couple.'

Reality star reportedly shared her words on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship after the couple's alleged cover photo leaked.



Khloe, according to a media outlet, defended the couple and confirmed: They're 'Very Much a Couple.'

Kardashian's words reportedly came in response to leaked pages of scrapped magazine story that claimed Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not a couple.

On Sunday, a TikTok user posted leaked images of Jenner, 24, and Scott from a recent magazine cover shoot, which had been scrapped in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. The duo, who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi, are currently expecting their second child together.

As per the post, part of the story allegedly read, "Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven't been for two years."

The TikTok itself was a response to a comment that said, "My friend worked this shoot and said they didn't talk to each other the whole time."

Kardashian, 37, commented below, according to the Instagram account @CommentsByCelebs: "Wow, I don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple," her comment read.

Kylie and Travis first started dating back in 2017. The notoriously private couple eventually split in October 2019, before seemingly confirming that they had rekindled things in June this year. They announced that they're expecting their second child together just three months later.

