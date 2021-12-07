Sara Ali Khan reflects on ‘Atrangi Re’s OTT release: ‘If I reach more eyes, I win’

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film titled, Atrangi Re. Besides Sara, the film stars Akshay Kumar and south star Dhanush in lead roles and it has been slated for an OTT release this month.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Simmba actress, who enjoys massive fan following on social media, opened up about her movie getting a digital release and said, “My initial reaction was feeling bad because I do films for the big screen, I believe in that experience. Then I also realised, for the lack of a better word, what the ‘aukaat’ of an actor is.”

Sara, who marked her super hit debut in 2018 film Kedarnath, further said, “It’s not my decision. I love Aanand ji, he made me love myself when I didn’t love myself, so I am not one to suddenly question his thought process. Jo bhi kiya hoga, bauhaut soch samajh ke kiya hoga. Ultimately, for me it matters that you watch the film. If I reach more eyes, I win. As long as you can watch the film and have a smile, I am happy.”

The upcoming romantic-drama Atrangi Re, helmed by Aanand L Rai, is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 December.