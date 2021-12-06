Adele reveals she has never met Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Adele recently appeared for a glam session on Nikkie Tutorials where the singer revealed the celebrity she adored and hasn't met yet.

On December 3, the Easy On Me singer sat down for a makeup session with beauty mogul Nikkie and gushed over her fondness for Dwayne Johnson for whom she could even cry in case she never meets him.





During the makeup tutorial, Nikkie asked Adele if there was somebody she adored but hadn't met yet.



The 33-year-old singer revealed, “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry is the Rock, but I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now, ”Adele said.

She went on to say, “I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger”.

The Hello singer did not stop and revealed, "He sent me flowers the other day because he and his wife couldn’t make my show," she added.

She further added, her love for him is strictly platonic.











